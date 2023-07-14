JMU women’s basketball completes summer workouts, O’Regan sees potential

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison women’s basketball program had a season to remember in 2022-2023, winning the Sun Belt Conference Tournament and making an NCAA Tournament appearance.

Four months after the conclusion of the season, head coach Sean O’Regan and the Dukes have been at work inside Atlantic Union Bank center as they lay the foundation for the upcoming season.

While the team loses leading scorer Kiki Jefferson from a season ago, JMU does return starters Jamia Hazell and Kseniia Kozlova. Other notable players returning include Sun Belt Sixth Woman of the Year Peyton McDaniel and Spotswood High grad Steph Ouderkirk.

Overall, one thing the JMU roster doesn’t lack is experience. Nine of the 13 players on the roster are entering their fourth season of eligibility. O’Regan says he likes what he’s seen thus far.

“Since spring to summer, our returners have all been healthy and they’ve all gotten better,” says O’Regan. “With that level of veterans, it’s really been fun to watch them grow.”

JMU has added some transfers during the offseason: Olivia Mullins, Hevynne Bristow, Ashanti Barnes, and Carole Miller. Atiana Williams also recently joined the team as a walk-on. O’Regan says the goal during the summer was getting the newcomers comfortable.

“I feel like summer went really well for us as a whole,” says Peyton McDaniel. “Even with the new players coming in four weeks later than the rest of us, I feel like we started to jell and mesh with a lot of new faces but even with our returners too I feel like a lot of us have added to our games so it’s been really fun to watch and workout in practices.”

JMU will take the next month off before resuming practices in late August. O’Regan says the summer was productive but there’s still much more work to be done.

“We’ve got a lot to come together on, just like we did last year,” says O’Regan. “You have to be willing each year to establish that group dynamic.”

