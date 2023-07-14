Man dies from injuries sustained in police chase, VSP says

FAUQUIER COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Police say a man who crashed after allegedly eluding police on Route 29 has succumbed to his injuries.

The Virginia State Police say on July 10 a 2003 Honda CR-V was allegedly eluding law enforcement, traveling northbound on Route 29 in the right lane when police say it swerved into the left lane to try to avoid another vehicle that was stopped on the right shoulder. While swerving, police say the Honda collided with a Culpeper County Sheriff’s Deputy’s vehicle. The impact of the crash caused the Honda to run off the left side of the roadway and overturn, according to the VSP.

The VSP say the driver of the Honda, Corey D. Faison of Earlysville, was ejected from the vehicle, where he reportedly suffered life-threatening injuries and was flown to INOVA Fairfax Hospital for treatment. Faison died from his injuries on July 12, according to the VSP.

The deputy was not injured in the crash, and the VSP say the crash is still under investigation.

The Virginia State Police say to contact the Madison County Sheriff’s Office and Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office for details related to the pursuit.

