Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

Man dies from injuries sustained in police chase, VSP says

Generic VA State Police Vehicle
Generic VA State Police Vehicle(WHSV)
By Jacob Fife
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAUQUIER COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Police say a man who crashed after allegedly eluding police on Route 29 has succumbed to his injuries.

The Virginia State Police say on July 10 a 2003 Honda CR-V was allegedly eluding law enforcement, traveling northbound on Route 29 in the right lane when police say it swerved into the left lane to try to avoid another vehicle that was stopped on the right shoulder. While swerving, police say the Honda collided with a Culpeper County Sheriff’s Deputy’s vehicle. The impact of the crash caused the Honda to run off the left side of the roadway and overturn, according to the VSP.

The VSP say the driver of the Honda, Corey D. Faison of Earlysville, was ejected from the vehicle, where he reportedly suffered life-threatening injuries and was flown to INOVA Fairfax Hospital for treatment. Faison died from his injuries on July 12, according to the VSP.

The deputy was not injured in the crash, and the VSP say the crash is still under investigation.

The Virginia State Police say to contact the Madison County Sheriff’s Office and Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office for details related to the pursuit.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Timothy Comer captured, Page County Sheriff’s Office confirms
Timothy Tyler Comer Mugshot latest
“The events of the last two weeks will forever impact us all”, manhunt for Timothy Comer ends
In this article we will present everything we know so far, and once new information is released...
Page County Manhunt: What We Know So Far
Michael Schuls
Teen killed in sawmill accident saves his mother’s life
Millions in rare gold coins have been unearthed in a Kentucky cornfield.
‘Extremely rare’: Millions of dollars’ worth of gold coins found buried in cornfield

Latest News

Weapon detectors and office reconfigurations will be in Augusta County schools for the...
New safety features added to Augusta County schools
Richard Quarles Mugshot
Roanoke man sentenced to more than 50 years for woman’s murder
Jeroid Price, 43, was convicted in the 2002 shooting death of Charleston native Carl "Dash"...
Affidavit: S.C. killer released early from prison knew authorities were after him
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Typical summer weather into the weekend