New safety features added to Augusta County schools

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Weapon detectors and office reconfigurations will be in Augusta County schools for the 2023-2024 school year.

New weapon detectors will be placed at the entrances of the schools. Unlike metal detectors, students and staff can walk through the detectors with their belongings. The devices will scan for any suspicious items including handguns and/or knives.

Dr. Doug Shifflett, deputy superintendent for Augusta County public schools, said these changes should not impact the student’s days or learning.

“Things going around in the world, this is just another layer that we are adding to our security,” Shifflett said. “We want to continue providing the best opportunity for them {students} to come in, something that’s natural and the best we can be. That way we can protect staff, protect students because they have a fundamental right to feel safe in our schools.”

Shifflett said one of the downsides to these detectors is they flag three ring binders and Chromebooks as suspicious items. Shifflett said students can hand them to staff around the detectors and continue with their day.

“We will treat the kids as normally as we do and consistently as we do to provide a safe environment but not actually single anybody out or make a judgement on someone just because an alert went off,” Shifflett said.

Along with the weapon detectors, Shifflett said the last schools in the county that need office configuration will happen this year. He said these changes will ensure visitors enter the school through the office instead of entering the office through school. Visitors will be screened in the office before they are allowed into the school.

