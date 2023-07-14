Cream of the Crop
Ouderkirk’s road to pro baseball anything but easy

Daniel Ouderkirk talks overcoming injuries, getting drafted by Seattle Mariners
By Jarvis Haren
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 7:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WHSV) - As Penn Laird native Daniel Ouderkirk monitored the MLB Draft Tracker on Tuesday, he waited patiently for his name to appear on the screen.

He waited and waited. His name nowhere to be found.

“It was getting a little nerve wracking seeing the rounds go by and the picks go by,” said Ouderkirk.

However, Ouderkirk’s patience would get rewarded. The Spotswood High grad finally was selected by the Seattle Mariners in the 18th Round of the draft.

“I was pretty relieved to see my name finally called,” said Ouderkirk.

The Spotswood High grad’s journey has had as as many twists and turns as as a pitcher’s off-speed pitches.

After graduating from Spotswood High School, Ouderkirk signed with West Virginia to play college baseball. However, early in 2019, the Ouderkirk underwent Tommy John surgery. The rehab was grueling. Typically, rehab lasts a year. For Ouderkirk, rehab took nearly two years.

“That year, my arm hurt so bad that I couldn’t lift it above my head. I could barely throw 88 miles per hour,” said Ouderkirk. That was a rough place to be.”

Thankfully, a team of doctors continued to work with Ouderkirk in an effort to get him back on the mound. He pitched for Valley Baseball League’s Strasburg Express in 2022. That same summer, he would transfer to Penn State. Ouderkirk was able to find some success this past season on the mound. His fastball was touching 97 miles an hour and he held batters to a .240 average.

The highs and lows Ouderkirk experienced during his college career has given him a new perspective on life.

“One thing I learned is its important to enjoy those moments that things are going well and take it in and when things aren’t going well,” said Ouderkirk. “Just stick with it and understand that it doesn’t last forever.”

The next stop in Ouderkirk’s career is professional baseball.

The same day Ouderkirk was drafted by the Mariners organization was on the same day as MLB’s All-Star Game in Seattle, a place Ouderkirk hopes to someday call home.

“I’d love to pitch in T-Mobile Park someday,” said Ouderkirk, referring to the home park of the Mariners. “I was watching the Home Run Derby and they were talking about how its a pitcher’s ballpark. That makes it even more exciting.”

