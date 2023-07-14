Page County Sheriff talks Timothy Comer manhunt

LURAY, Va. (WHSV) - In Page County, the manhunt for Timothy Thomas Comer has finally come to an end after the Page County Sheriff’s Office announced Comer had been taken into custody on Thursday night.

Comer was wanted in connection to the murder of 69-year-old Gregory Lee Williams who was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound on June 29 on Jollett Road in Page County. At the moment Comer is facing at least three felony charges.

Comer is charged with first degree murder, the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.

WHSV spoke with Page County Sheriff Chad Cubbage and U.S. Marshall Tom Foster on Friday and learned some of the details about what led to Comer’s apprehension.

According to Sheriff Cubbage Thursday evening around 6:11 p.m. the Sheriff’s Office received a call from a citizen who had spotted Comer in the 4200 block of Jollet Road. Within minutes units from several agencies were on scene and set a perimeter around an abandoned house in the area which they had tracked Comer to.

After issuing verbal commands for Comer to exit which he did not reply to gas was deployed to flush him out of the house. He then exited the house and surrendered, he was taken into custody without incident around 9:37 p.m. on Thursday.

“This was definitely a team effort. This was not a one man show by any means this was law enforcement agencies coming together as one unit to protect the citizens that we serve,” said Sheriff Chad Cubbage.

It’s not believed that Comer ever left Page County but the rugged terrain and the nature of the area around Jollet Road made the manhunt particularly challenging.

The search included a helicopter from the U.S. Border Patrol as well as drone teams from Virginia State Police, the George Mason Police Department, the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office, and the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office.

“That area of Page County is a very complex area of trails. I would refer to it as basically a spider web of trails and we had the helicopter that was doing fly overs as well as drone teams but there was so much foliage that it was very difficult to see the trail system. So we had teams on foot within this spider web of trail systems trying to locate the suspect,” said Cubbage.

Cubbage said that law enforcement took every precaution it could to keep people in the surrounding area safe while they searched for Comer over the past weeks.

“We were saturating that area with police presence 24/7 to respond to any tips that we received, we were not going to leave any rock or stone unturned. If someone does a violent crime in Page County and hurts innocent people we are not going to stop until we catch that person,” he said.

U.S. Marshal Tom Foster oversaw the operations of the Marshals on the ground which included ATVS as well as a special operations task force that specializes in apprehending high threat fugitives in difficult areas. He said he was impressed with how the situation was handled.

“We were operating in extremely rugged terrain, 90 degree heat, and in full body armor for these guys. So it was a very difficult operation but everyone came together, I’ve worked in law enforcement for 38 years now and I don’t know if I’ve ever seen a team come together and work so well together as was the case for this particular mission,” said Foster.

Both Cubbage and Foster thanked community members for their support throughout the operation.

“The community support that came out from faith based organizations and community leaders that were bringing in tons of cold waters so our members could stay hydrated, food, and things of that nature, to the law enforcement agencies that were here, it was just almost a seamless, smooth operation,” said Foster.

The investigation into the Comer case remains on-going as the Sheriff’s Office awaits lab results from several items that it sent out for forensic analysis. Sheriff Cubbage said there are lots of questions still to be answered and thanked the community for the tips that citizens offered throughout the investigation.

“We couldn’t have done it without the tips we received from the citizens. We continue to pray for the victim’s family, I’d like to also thank the U.S. Marshals Service, the Luray Police Department, the ATF, George Mason Police Department, Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office, Page County Fire and Rescue, Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office, the Shenandoah Police Department, the Virginia State Police, and the U.S. Border Patrol,” said Cubbage.

Cubbage and his office also offered a special thanks to the Page County Emergency Communications Center for all its hard work throughout the last few weeks.

