Remote Area Medical clinic returning to Luray, looking for volunteers

LURAY, Va. (WHSV) - The Remote Area Medical (RAM) clinic is returning to Luray in Sept.

The free medical service is offered to residents without having to show an ID or insurance.

This is the second year in a row Luray will be hosting the RAM clinic.

”We of course need providers that are willing to come and volunteer their services so that would be dentists, optometrists, ophthalmologists, medical doctors PAs, MPs, the whole gamut,” Kim Faulkinbury, clinic coordinator for the RAM clinic in Luray said.

RAM clinics go where they are asked to be, so organizers in Luray have seen a need and asked for them to return for another year of dental, vision and medical services.

Faulkinbury said if you come to the RAM clinic be prepared to spend most of the day there.

She said they ask people to bring their own snacks and drinks to hold them over while they wait to be checked out.

The RAM clinic will be in Luray on Sept 30 and Oct 1.

Providers and non-providers are needed as volunteers.

You can sign up at the link here.

