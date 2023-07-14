Roanoke man sentenced to more than 50 years for woman’s murder

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Roanoke man has been sentenced for the 2022 shooting death of a woman whose body was found in a City park.

According to the Roanoke City Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office, Richard Colon Quarles entered into a plea agreement with prosecutors Friday afternoon.

Quarles pleaded no contest to first degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a murder. He was subsequently found guilty of those charges. He was due to face a jury trial July 18.

According to Roanoke Police, Quarles was arrested in July of 2022 and charged with the second-degree murder of LeeAnn Haun, 37. She was found shot in the early hours of July 22, 2022 at Belmont Park in Roanoke, formerly known as Jackson Park.

The Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office said in a statement Friday the court sentenced Quarles to 50 years in prison on the first-degree murder charge, to be suspended after 29 years. He was also sentenced to three years for the firearm charge. The sentences were set to run consecutively, so Quarles faces 53 years total, suspended after 32 years.

