SAW Style Clothing Closet to help families save on clothes.

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The SAW Style Clothing Closet will be on August 4 at Wilson Elementary School .

Sarah Machold with Augusta County Schools said this is an initiative of Staunton, Augusta, and Waynesboro Public Schools to help families who are struggling to find clothes for their children.

Machold said the need for families to save where they can is paramount, especially with inflation and no tax free weekend. She added, kids grow out of clothes quickly and are frequently needing an updated wardrobe.

“So it originally started in 2021 following the pandemic we obviously knew COVID posed a lot of challenges for our families whether it be exacerbating the existing financial hard ships or new ones that emerged so we initially stared based on that.” said Machold.

According to Machold, they have been receiving donations since April and have some overflow from previous years. In May they held a public event at Walmart to gather new items, like socks and underwear.

This event is open to all families in Augusta, Waynesboro, and Staunton and there is no income restriction.

Machold said they are discouraging families from bringing their own bags to make sure there is enough to go around. She added they are still looking for volunteers to assist.

“We are still really in need of volunteers so if there is any opportunity for community members to come out. We are doing a sort day from 10 to 3pm on August 2nd.” said Machold.

Machold says everyone will get one to two bags per child and they are trying to ensure that every child gets a new pair of shoes, socks, and underwear.

