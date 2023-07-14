Cream of the Crop
Shenandoah County School Board discusses where extra funds from budget will go

By Mandy Bartholomew
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 12:37 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - School safety is at the forefront of many school board’s agendas this summer and Shenandoah County is no different.

Thursday night they discussed ways to use extra funds in the budget to increase school safety.

After budget woes between the school board and the board of supervisors in Shenandoah County, talks happened about bringing another school resource officer (SRO) in.

After much discussion, the school board went with a 6% salary increase over a 5% salary plus step increase, leaving them with $89,000 to allocate.

At Thursday’s school board meeting, the $89,000 appropriation was discussed.

Brandi Rutz, a member of the Shenandoah County School Board, suggested they allocate the money back to the Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office to invest in a floating SRO.

She said officers have lives outside of work they need to occasionally tend to and having someone be able to step in is needed.

”In my opinion, there’s no way to ward off guns and unfavorable behavior and things of that nature than by someone who is trained to be there.” Rutz said.

Board member Dennis Barlow agreed with Rutz on having the $89,000 go toward adding a floating SRO.

This was just an informational item, so no vote was taken Thursday night.

The board discussed schools needing urgent repair in the county but noted they will be much larger than $89,000.

