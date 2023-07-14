Timothy Comer captured, Page County Sheriff’s Office confirms

PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The manhunt for a man in Page County has come to an end.

The Page County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that Timothy Thomas Comer is in custody, ending a search that began on June 29.

This is a developing story, and WHSV is working to learn more about it. If you want to know everything police have released and confirmed so far you can read this article for some background.

