Virginia State Police investigating a fatal crash in Page County

The crash is currently under investigation.
The crash is currently under investigation.
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 8:38 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) -Virginia State Police (VSP) is investigating a crash that happened on Saturday at the intersection of US Highway 340 Business and Alans Road on Route 632 in Page County.

A 2012 Hyundai Sonata was driving southbound on Hwy 340, when the driver ran off the road. In an attempt to get back on the road, he overcorrected, causing the car to swerve into the lane of on-coming traffic. The car crashed head-on with a 2002 GMC Yukon traveling northbound. The Hyundai caught on fire, according to authorities.

VSP said the driver of the Hyundai, Eleaquin Diaz (28) of Stanley, died on the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt. There were three passengers in the car, who were seriously hurt. The driver of the Yukon was a 16-year-old male. He was suffered minor injuries.

The four survivors were taken to Page Memorial Hospital. VSP said they were all wearing seatbelts.

The crash remains under investigation.

