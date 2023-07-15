‘It was definitely a cool moment.’ Childhood dream achieved for JMU’s Vogatsky

(WHSV) - Joe Vogatsky’s favorite team growing up was the New York Yankees.

However, he’ll have to put his allegiance to the side after the Yankees’ American League East rival, the Toronto Blue Jays drafted the James Madison pitcher in the 14th Round of the MLB Draft on Tuesday.

“It’s interesting. People tell me you got to change your team now,” said Vogatsky. “It’ll be a fun experience.”

Vogatsky says getting drafted has been a goal of his since he was 10 years old.

“It was definitely a cool moment,” said Vogatsky.

The ironic part is the pitcher says he didn’t even know he was drafted until friends and family started sending congratulatory text messages.

“I wasn’t even watching the draft at that point,” said Vogatsky. “I was in my room looking at the TV seeing what was on. Then, I got a text from one of my roommates saying ‘Congrats.’ So, I opened up the draft tracker real quick and saw it. Pretty cool moment.”

Vogatsky’s selections marks the first time since 2018-2019 season that JMU has had a player drafted in consecutive years. Chase DeLauter was drafted in the first round by the Cleveland Guardians and Nick Zona was taken in the 20th round by the Seattle Mariners.

Former Dukes Kevin Kelly and Nick Robertson have pitched in the Major Leagues this season.

“I’ve had a couple of those guys reach out to me, saying ‘congratulations,’” said Vogatsky. “It’s cool to keep the tradition going of getting drafted.”

Vogatsky still has another season of eligibility at JMU. He says he will take a few days to decide if he’ll sign with the Blue Jays or return to JMU for his senior season.

