Man and juvenile in custody for shooting of teen in Augusta County

20-year-old Daniel Maurice was arrested as an accessory for the shooting of a teen that occurred in the 5400 block of Cold Springs Road early Saturday morning.(WHSV)
By Colby Johnson
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 17-year-old and a 20-year-old accessory for the shooting of another teen that occurred in the 5400 block of Cold Springs Road early Saturday morning.

According to the Sheriff’s Office the juvenile suspect was located in an apartment building on Plunkett Street in the City of Staunton.

ACSO Deputies assisted the Staunton Police Department and secured the residence for several hours, with no response from the juvenile or his family inside.

Criminal petitions, detention order, and a search warrant were obtained to enter and search the apartment.

The juvenile was taken into custody without further incident. Staunton Police Department’s Critical Incident Response Team was utilized to search the apartment for additional suspects, none were located.

The juvenile now faces criminal petitions of Aggravated Malicious Wounding, the Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony, and Discharging a Firearm in Public.

The juvenile suspect is in custody at the Shenandoah Valley Juvenile Detention Center.

An additional suspect, Daniel Maurice, 20 years old, of Staunton, VA was also arrested and charged with Accessory Before the Fact.

Maurice is currently being held at Middle River Regional Jail without bond.

“This was an isolated incident and there’s no threat to the community at this time.” “The Sheriff’s Office appreciates the quick response and assistance from Staunton Police Department throughout this investigation,” said Sheriff Donald Smith.

