Olivia Hilton to become new Town Manager for Mount Jackson

MOUNT JACKSON, Va. (WHSV) - After serving the town of Strasburg for five years, growing through projects, Olivia Hilton will soon take the next step in local government.

“So I am really proud of a lot of the closed doors we’ve had on some of these projects, and I know that my staff that I have here now I can trust them, and we can trust them as a community to kind of carry that torch and keep going and I’m excited to see what their creative freedom brings,” Hilton said.

Hilton has helped establish an ADA playground at Strasburg Park, getting the skate park funded, and the River Walk 2.0.

She will become the Assistant Town Manager in Mount Jackson for a few months while she learns from the current Town Manager Neil Showalter.

Once he retires, she will take over all town manager responsibilities.

“So, their downtown is beautiful but it’s vacant so really one of the first things I want to do is connect with some regional partnerships,” Hilton said.

Hilton hopes to use what she’s learned from her five years as Strasburg’s Director of Strategic Initiatives and the many projects she has been able to fund and create and bring to Mount Jackson.

“Small business economic development is a big focus coming in,” she said. “They told me too they want the best park in the county, so I like that challenge. As much as I love Strasburg, I’m ready to ... you know because if one part in the county to raises that bar then Strasburg, Woodstock get jealous and they start raising that bar too,” Hilton said.

In May Hilton got her Master’s from JMU and is ready to take the next step in local government.

She said she is excited to be able to stay in Shenandoah County.

Hilton will begin working under Showalter in Aug.

Showalter has served local government for over 30 years.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.