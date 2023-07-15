A stormy night ahead

SATURDAY: Cloudy with widespread showers and storms arriving for the evening as temperatures fall into the 70s. Showers and storms will continue throughout the evening into the overnight. Storms may contain very heavy rain leading to localized flash flooding. An isolated strong to severe storm also cannot be ruled out with damaging winds. Late into the overnight, showers and storms begin to decrease in coverage as areas of patchy fog develop. Warm and very humid overnight with lows in the mid to upper 60s.

SUNDAY: More clouds than sun to start the day with patchy fog and warm as temperatures rise into the 70s. Clouds decreasing throughout the day. Mostly sunny for the afternoon but still very humid. Very warm with highs in the mid to upper 80s. An isolated shower or storm possible especially early. Smoke from the Canadian wildfires also makes a return by the late afternoon. This may affect air quality and become unhealthy especially to those sensitive to it. Humidity starts to decrease into the evening. Clear skies for the evening but hazy with temperatures holding into the 80s. Clear skies overnight and somewhat pleasant with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

MONDAY: Hazy sunshine to start the day and warm with temperatures rising into the 70s. Smoke from the Canadian wildfires continue to bring haze during the day. There may be poor air quality possibly unhealthy especially to those sensitive. A mix of sun and clouds for the afternoon. Very warm but lower humidity with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Partly cloudy for the evening and very warm with temperatures holding in the 80s to start. Turning mostly clear overnight and warm with lows in the low to mid 60s. An isolated shower or storm cannot be ruled out.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny to start the day and warm with temperatures rising into the 70s. A mix of sun and clouds for the day with an isolated shower or storm possible. Very warm and humid with highs in the mid to upper 80s. A clear evening and very warm with temperatures hanging in the 80s. A few clouds arriving for the overnight and mild with overnight lows in the low to mid 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy to start the day with scattered showers and temperatures rising into the 70s. Mostly cloudy for the afternoon with scattered showers and storms. Very warm and humid with highs in the low to mid 80s. Scattered showers and storms continuing into the evening with temperatures falling into the 70s. Showers and storms decrease in coverage during the evening and become isolated by the overnight. Partly cloudy overnight and warm with lows in the low to mid 60s.

THURSDAY: More clouds than sun to start the day and warm with temperatures rising into the 70s. Partly cloudy throughout the day with a few showers and storms in the afternoon and evening. Very warm and humid with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Very warm for the evening with temperatures starting in the 80s. Partly cloudy overnight with an isolated shower or storm. Lows in the low to mid 60s.

FRIDAY: A mix of sun and clouds to start the day and warm with temperatures rising into the 70s. Partly cloudy throughout the day and remaining dry. Very warm and slightly humid with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Overnight lows in the low to mid 60s.

