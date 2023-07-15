Cream of the Crop
Teen shot in Augusta County

A teen was severely wounded after being shot in Augusta County early Saturday morning.
(Augusta County Sheriff's Office)
By Colby Johnson
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 2:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPHINE, Va. (WHSV) -A teen was severely wounded after being shot in Augusta County early Saturday morning.

According to the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office it took place in the Raphine area of Augusta County. At approximately 1:41 a.m., deputies were dispatched to the 5400 block of Cold Springs Road for a reported gunshot victim.

The victim, a 16 year old, was transported with life threatening injuries to Augusta Health by members from Augusta County Fire and Rescue and the Raphine Fire Department. Air Care 5 then flew the victim to the UVA Health Center.

“This is an ongoing incident and additional details will be released as the investigation unfolds,” said Sheriff Donald L. Smith.

This story will continue to be updated as we learn more.

