Valley Baseball League scores and highlights: July 14, 2023

Harrisonburg defeats Staunton in Game 1 of doubleheader
By Jarvis Haren
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 12:00 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WHSV) - Scores from Friday night’s action in the Valley Baseball League are listed below. WHSV has highlights from Game 1 of the doubleheader between Staunton and Harrisonburg.

WHSV Chief Meterologist Aubrey Urbanowicz threw out the ceremonial first pitch prior to the start of Game 2 of the doubleheader. Check out how she did in the video below.

Friday Night Scoreboard

  • Game 1: Harrisonburg 9, Staunton 7
  • Game 2: Staunton 9, Harrisonburg 4
  • Game 1: New Market 6, Waynesboro 5
  • Game 2: New Market 4, Waynesboro 2
  • Winchester 4, Woodstock 0
  • Strasburg 9, Culpeper 6
  • Covington 11, Front Royal 6
  • Charlottesville at Purcellville, PPD

