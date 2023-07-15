Valley Baseball League scores and highlights: July 14, 2023

(WHSV) - Scores from Friday night’s action in the Valley Baseball League are listed below. WHSV has highlights from Game 1 of the doubleheader between Staunton and Harrisonburg.

WHSV Chief Meterologist Aubrey Urbanowicz threw out the ceremonial first pitch prior to the start of Game 2 of the doubleheader. Check out how she did in the video below.

Check it out! ⬇️



Our own @WHSVaubs throws out the ceremonial first pitch at the @HbgTurksVBL game. @CurtDudley says it best calling it, "a high pressure strike." pic.twitter.com/LgHVLRHS5c — Jarvis Haren (@jarvisharen) July 15, 2023

Friday Night Scoreboard

Game 1: Harrisonburg 9, Staunton 7

Game 2: Staunton 9, Harrisonburg 4

Game 1: New Market 6, Waynesboro 5

Game 2: New Market 4, Waynesboro 2

Winchester 4, Woodstock 0

Strasburg 9, Culpeper 6

Covington 11, Front Royal 6

Charlottesville at Purcellville, PPD

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.