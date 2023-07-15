Valley Baseball League scores and highlights: July 14, 2023
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 12:00 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WHSV) - Scores from Friday night’s action in the Valley Baseball League are listed below. WHSV has highlights from Game 1 of the doubleheader between Staunton and Harrisonburg.
WHSV Chief Meterologist Aubrey Urbanowicz threw out the ceremonial first pitch prior to the start of Game 2 of the doubleheader. Check out how she did in the video below.
Friday Night Scoreboard
- Game 1: Harrisonburg 9, Staunton 7
- Game 2: Staunton 9, Harrisonburg 4
- Game 1: New Market 6, Waynesboro 5
- Game 2: New Market 4, Waynesboro 2
- Winchester 4, Woodstock 0
- Strasburg 9, Culpeper 6
- Covington 11, Front Royal 6
- Charlottesville at Purcellville, PPD
