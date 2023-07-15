Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

Video shows plane taking off from highway after pilot forced to make emergency landing

A small plane took flight from Interstate 10 in Suwannee County on Friday after the pilot made an emergency landing. (Source: WCTV)
By Chasity Maynard and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 9:29 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV/Gray News) - A pilot was forced to land a plane on a highway in Florida after running out of fuel.

Authorities said the incident happened on Friday afternoon on Interstate 10 in Suwannee County.

A 53-year-old pilot from Lee County landed the plane without injury on I-10 near mile marker 272, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The FHP was notified of the landing at about 4 p.m.

The pilot was flying to Cross City when fuel ran out in one of the plane’s tanks and the aircraft wouldn’t transfer to the other fuel tank, according to the Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office.

As the pilot attempted to land, a motorist on the interstate realized what was happening and stepped in to help. According to the FHP, the driver slowed traffic and cleared a spot for the pilot to land on the highway.

Drivers then helped push the plane off the road and into a grass median, authorities said.

An officer with the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services took the pilot to get fuel after the landing.

Troopers then closed a portion of I-10 around 6 p.m. to give the pilot enough room for takeoff.

Authorities said the pilot will not face any fines.

Copyright 2023 WCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Timothy Comer captured, Page County Sheriff’s Office confirms
Timothy Tyler Comer Mugshot latest
“The events of the last two weeks will forever impact us all”, manhunt for Timothy Comer ends
In this article we will present everything we know so far, and once new information is released...
Page County Manhunt: What We Know So Far
Millions in rare gold coins have been unearthed in a Kentucky cornfield.
‘Extremely rare’: Millions of dollars’ worth of gold coins found buried in cornfield
The crash is currently under investigation.
Virginia State Police investigating a fatal crash in Page County

Latest News

WHSV spoke with Page County Sheriff Chad Cubbage and U.S. Marshall Tom Foster on Friday and...
Page County Sheriff talks Timothy Comer manhunt
Page County Sheriff talks Timothy Comer manhunt
Texas workers found a woman's lost ring containing her father's ashes.
Workers find woman's lost ring containing her father's ashes
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Typical summer weather into the weekend
Three police officers were reportedly shot in Fargo, North Dakota, on Friday.
3 police officers reportedly shot in Fargo, North Dakota