RHSPCA’s foster animals make progress during National Pet Adoption Week

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Rockingham-Harrisonburg SPCA volunteers spent hours at PetSmart’s Harrisonburg location all week — making ten successful adoptions.

RHSPCA entered National Pet Adoption Week with 525 cats and dogs under their care in the shelter and in foster homes.

The team expressed its gratitude for the partnership with PetSmart which helped them make progress in finding homes for the many animals, embracing the adopt-don’t-shop mindset.

“There are a lot of cats in our shelter, but they’re even more in foster families. When we have special events like these, we bring the foster cats out of the houses — that way people can come and see them without having to go online and look for a bio. You might need someone that didn’t even know that you were looking for them,” RHSCPA Volunteer Jack Sellers said.

Sellers shared that shopping for cats sets up cat breeding and farming where RHSPCA wants adopting to happen to give the current population homes rather than creating more overcrowding.

Rockingham-Harrisonburg SPCA’s next Empty the Shelter campaign starts July 17. It will have reduced adoption fees until the end of the month.

