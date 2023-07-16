Spotted lanternfly threatens ecosystem says WV Department of Agriculture

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -The United States is being invaded by a different type of “red menace” from the East: the spotted lanternfly. This insect originated in China and Vietnam before coming to Pennsylvania in 2014, becoming an invasive species. In 2019, it was discovered in West Virginia. Its main source of food is the nonnative “tree of Heaven,” but it also feeds on other plants like grapes and hops – which could potentially impact the production of alcoholic beverages. It also feeds on maple trees, walnut trees, and the Virginia creeper. We spoke to James Watson, Spotted Lanternfly Program Coordinator for the West Virginia Department of Agriculture, who wants to stop the spread of this invader by spreading awareness about how to stop it.

“Try to kill it. Don’t worry about trying to capture it. We do ask the public to take pictures of and submit them to us with a report...” says Watson, “...and then if they can, you know, kill it and give us the insect, that’s the ideal situation, and we can definitely... determine if it’s a spotted lanternfly or not if we obtain a specimen even if it’s killed. So, first step, make sure you try to kill it, second step, turn that into the West Virginia Department of Agriculture.”

Watson says another way to stop the invasion is by getting rid of its food source, the tree of Heaven. He also gave some tips to “spot” this lanternfly: look for black mold created by their excrement or swarms of bees eating the mold. The spotted lanternflies are currently going into their fourth stage, turning a bright red which may make them easier to see. They will be growing wings in a few weeks.

You can send your pictures and reports to the email address: bugbusters@wvda.us

