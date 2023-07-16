Typical July weather continues

SUNDAY: Clear skies for the evening and very warm with temperatures holding into the 80s to start. Clear skies overnight and mild with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

MONDAY: Hazy sunshine to start the day and warm with temperatures rising into the 70s. Smoke from the Canadian wildfires brings haze during the day. Air quality will at least be moderate for the day. A mix of sun and clouds for the afternoon. Very warm and slightly humid with highs in the mid to upper 80s. A few showers and storms for the afternoon, most stay dry. Partly cloudy and hazy for the evening. Very warm with temperatures holding in the 80s to start. A few showers and storms for the evening, turning more isolated throughout the evening into the overnight. Some clouds overnight and warm with lows in the low to mid 60s. Areas of patchy fog late.

TUESDAY: Hazy sunshine to start the day and warm with temperatures rising into the 70s. Areas of patchy fog early. A mix of sun and clouds for the day with a few showers and storms possible late in the day. Most places stay dry. Very warm with lower humidity as highs will be in the mid to upper 80s. Staying hazy for the day due to Canadian wildfire smoke. Mostly clear for the evening and very warm with temperatures hanging in the 80s to start. Partly cloudy for the overnight and mild with overnight lows in the low to mid 60s.

WEDNESDAY: More clouds than sun to start the day and warm with temperatures rising into the 70s. Mostly cloudy for the afternoon with scattered showers and storms. Warm and humid with highs in the low to mid 80s. Scattered showers and storms continue into the evening with temperatures falling into the 70s. Showers and storms decrease in coverage during the evening and become more isolated overnight. Partly cloudy overnight and warm with lows in the low to mid 60s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy to start the day and warm with temperatures rising into the 70s. Partly cloudy throughout the day with a few showers and storms late in the day. Very warm and very humid with highs in the mid to upper 80s, feeling like the 90s at the heat of the day. Very warm for the evening with temperatures starting in the 80s and a few showers and storms. Partly cloudy overnight with showers and storms turning isolated. Warm overnight with lows in the low to mid 60s.

FRIDAY: Plenty of sunshine to start the day and warm with temperatures rising into the 70s. Partly cloudy throughout the day with an isolated shower or storm in the afternoon. Very warm and humid with highs in the mid to upper 80s. A very warm evening with temperatures starting out in the 80s. Partly cloudy overnight with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

SATURDAY: Plenty of sunshine with a few passing clouds to start the day and warm with temperatures rising into the 70s. Partly cloudy throughout the day and warm with low humidity. A nice day with highs in the low to mid 80s. Overnight lows in the upper 50s to around 60.

