Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

US Navy parachuter flown to hospital after airshow accident

A parachuter with the U.S. Navy Leap Frogs was involved in a landing accident while performing...
A parachuter with the U.S. Navy Leap Frogs was involved in a landing accident while performing at the Duluth Airshow, officials say.(Source: KBJR via CNN)
By Robb Coles and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 2:38 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, Minn. (KBJR/Gray News) - A parachuter with the United States Navy Leap Frogs was involved in an accident upon landing after a stunt at a Minnesota airshow, according to officials.

The Leap Frogs, the official parachute demonstration team of the U.S. Navy, performed Saturday at the Duluth Airshow, KBJR reports. One of the parachuters was involved in a landing accident, airshow officials say.

Witnesses at the airshow say two parachuters were doing a trick with their legs locked, but one didn’t unlock in time to land safely.

One witness described the incident as “jaw-dropping sad.”

The parachuter was immediately tended to by emergency personnel and taken by Lifeflight to Essentia Health-St Mary’s Hospital.

The extent of his injuries is unknown at this time.

Copyright 2023 KBJR via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A teen was severely wounded after being shot in Augusta County early Saturday morning.
Teen shot in Augusta County
Generic VA State Police Vehicle
Man dies from injuries sustained in police chase, VSP says
20-year-old Daniel Maurice was arrested as an accessory for the shooting of a teen that...
Man and juvenile in custody for shooting of teen in Augusta County
WHSV spoke with Page County Sheriff Chad Cubbage and U.S. Marshall Tom Foster on Friday and...
Page County Sheriff talks Timothy Comer manhunt
After serving the town of Strasburg for five years, growing through projects, Olivia Hilton...
Olivia Hilton to become new Town Manager for Mount Jackson

Latest News

House narrowly passes defense bill filled with controversial amendments
Funeral held for firefighter killed in NJ cargo ship fire
'Nanny' actress Fran Drescher joins striking actors on picket lines
FILE - Steve Morton shows his scan card for his personal selection numbers for a ticket for a...
Powerball jackpot climbs to $900M after no winner Saturday