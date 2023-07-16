Cream of the Crop
Woodstock Fire Department parades on 200 years of growth and service

By Cora Dickey
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 8:59 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WOODSTOCK, Va. (WHSV) - Sirens sounded off for blocks to celebrate a major milestone in Woodstock on Saturday. The Woodstock Fire Department held a parade to celebrate 200 years of service.

Current Fire Chief Aaron Sigler has been with the fire station for 13 years, stating the crew has come a long way since opening the doors.

“Every year we’re growing every year at all volumes going up at least 5 to 10 percent running more calls. We’ve gone from a hand pumper all the way up to over four-and-a-half-million dollars worth of apparatus,” Woodstock Fire Department Chief Aaron Sigler said.

Woodstock Fire has been fully volunteer every year of the entire two centuries, including the Auxiliary to the Woodstock Fire Department, which is 70 years old in its service this year. They say every day needed on the frontline is worth it knowing the community they serve has their back.

“Anytime we can show up to make your life a little better, take the pain off of them; ease them with some loss of property of something they lost,— to see the joy in the face and thank you and the support that we had today is amazing,” Chief Sigler said.

67 units registered for the parade, including almost 40 fire trucks.

One hope firefighters have is a single station for WFD’s future. Woodstock Fire Department says it feels fortunate to have new volunteers coming in every year. The crews feel that the consistency there will help them make it another 200 years.

