Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

American kidnapped in Mexico released by captors after 8 months

The FBI says 30-year-old Monica De Leon Barba, who was kidnapped in Mexico last November, is...
The FBI says 30-year-old Monica De Leon Barba, who was kidnapped in Mexico last November, is safe and on the way home.(Source: FBI)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 12:08 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - An American woman who was kidnapped in Mexico while walking her dog is safe and on the way home, according to the FBI.

Monica De Leon Barba, 30, was kidnapped last November while walking home from work in the Mexican state of Jalisco. The FBI said her captors released her Friday night in a post on social media.

De Leon Barba will be reunited with her family in the United States.

No arrests have been made in the case.

The FBI says the investigation into the identity of De Leon Barba’s captors is ongoing.

“Our relief and joy at the safe return of Monica is profound,” said FBI Special Agent in Charge Robert K. Tripp in a statement. “The FBI investigation is far from over, but we can now work this case knowing an innocent victim is reunited with her family.”

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

Most Read

20-year-old Daniel Maurice was arrested as an accessory for the shooting of a teen that...
Man and juvenile in custody for shooting of teen in Augusta County
Police say 25-year-old Carlee Russell has been found alive after she disappeared after calling...
Alabama woman who went missing after calling 911 found alive
A teen was severely wounded after being shot in Augusta County early Saturday morning.
Teen shot in Augusta County
The Staunton Fire and Rescue Department said a man has died from burns sustained during a July...
Man dies of injuries sustained in July 10 fire in Staunton
Jeroid Price, 43, was convicted in the 2002 shooting death of Charleston native Carl "Dash"...
Affidavit: S.C. killer released early from prison knew authorities were after him

Latest News

Family swept away by floodwaters, Pennsylvania fire chief says
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Typical July weather continues
Catch the Moon throughout the week posing with these planets.
Catch the Moon going dancing with some of the planets this week
In this photo tweeted by WSB-TV's Steve Gehlbach, Hampton Police Chief James Turner, center,...
Suspect in 4 Georgia deaths is killed in shootout with police, 3 officers wounded, authorities say