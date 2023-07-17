Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

Augusta Health managed power outage Monday afternoon

A transformer went out, which led to a full-campus power outage.
A transformer went out, which led to a full-campus power outage.
A transformer went out, which led to a full-campus power outage.(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 1:51 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - A transformer at the Augusta Health main campus went out Monday, July 17, around noon, which led to a campus-wide power outage, according to Autumn Lightner with Augusta Health.

As of 1:45 p.m., the hospital was back up and operating with full power, and equipment and services are being phased in over the next few hours, Lightner said.

The emergency room will be on diversion until 3 p.m.

Anyone with an appointment on Monday, call that service provider to confirm the appointment. For all other questions please call: 540-332-4000.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

20-year-old Daniel Maurice was arrested as an accessory for the shooting of a teen that...
Man and juvenile in custody for shooting of teen in Augusta County
Police say 25-year-old Carlee Russell has been found alive after she disappeared after calling...
Alabama woman who went missing after calling 911 found alive
A teen was severely wounded after being shot in Augusta County early Saturday morning.
Teen shot in Augusta County
The Staunton Fire and Rescue Department said a man has died from burns sustained during a July...
Man dies of injuries sustained in July 10 fire in Staunton
Jeroid Price, 43, was convicted in the 2002 shooting death of Charleston native Carl "Dash"...
Affidavit: S.C. killer released early from prison knew authorities were after him

Latest News

The mountains barely visible at times with thick haze
Wildfire smoke returns to the area
People in Harrisonburg may have noticed a new large mural in downtown Harrisonburg on the back...
Community funded mural complete in downtown Harrisonburg
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Typical July weather continues
Bridge on Long Meadow Rd that will be replaced.
Bridge Replacements in Augusta County will cause road closures