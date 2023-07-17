Augusta Health managed power outage Monday afternoon

FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - A transformer at the Augusta Health main campus went out Monday, July 17, around noon, which led to a campus-wide power outage, according to Autumn Lightner with Augusta Health.

As of 1:45 p.m., the hospital was back up and operating with full power, and equipment and services are being phased in over the next few hours, Lightner said.

The emergency room will be on diversion until 3 p.m.

Anyone with an appointment on Monday, call that service provider to confirm the appointment. For all other questions please call: 540-332-4000.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.