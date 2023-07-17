Cream of the Crop
UPDATE: WVSP shooter still at large, vehicle found

By Kassidy Brown
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 10:52 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
SOPHIA, W.Va. (WVVA) - UPDATE: WVVA’s Gailyn Markham has followed law enforcement to a building on Coal City Road, which is a few miles from teh Dollar General where the incident took place.

Officers on scene told Markham that they located the suspect’s vehicle, but no the suspect.

There are still mutliple K-9 units on the ground and helicopters circle the area in the sky.

Officers are constantly going in and out of the building, but there is no update on whether they have found anything that could lead officials to the suspect’s location.

WVSP and Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office are the law enforcement working the scene.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

A West Virginia State Police Trooper was shot while conducting a traffic stop according to WVSP Captain R.A. Maddy.

The stop occurred at the Dollar General in Midway off of exit 42 of I-77.

According to Captain Maddy, at 9:22 a.m., the suspect produced a firearm and fired one round at the trooper striking them in the elbow.

WVVA’s Gailyn Markham is on the scene where she said that in addition to the large police presence, there are helicopters circling the area. She also added that law enforcement ATVs have followed police cruisers down Independence Road.

The suspect is believed to be Scott Arthur O’Brien of Hamilton, Ohio, and the suspect vehicle, a white Jeep Grand Cherokee bearing West Virginia registration 68H949 in an unknown direction.

Suspect's white Jeep Grand Cherokee
Suspect's white Jeep Grand Cherokee(WVVA News)

There is older damage present on the driver’s side A pillar, hood and fender near the rear-view mirror.

If anyone locates the suspect vehicle or suspect, please call the West Virginia State Police Beckley Detachment at 304 256-6700.

Dollar General in Midway, WV, where a trooper was shot.
Dollar General in Midway, WV, where a trooper was shot.(WVVA News)

