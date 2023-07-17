Bridge Replacements in Augusta County will cause road closures

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Part of Route 608 will be closed starting Monday, July 17 for about a month for two bridge replacements.

The closure is between Emerald Hill Drive and Route 795.

Sandy Myers, with VDOT, said people will have access to their property on either side, so no one will be blocked off.

Route 795 and 796 are the alternate routes and there will be signs for people to follow, according to Myers. It will be a relatively small detour.

Myers said two small bridges will be replaced with box culverts.

“Box culverts are a very efficient way to manage a crossing over a small tributary and sometimes even a larger body of water,” said Myers.

She added this is something they have been doing for many years.

“We have a hydrologist that does a hydrology analysis to make sure the box culverts can handle the types the water you would get in a very heavy rain situation,” Myers said.

