Catch the Moon going dancing with some of the planets this week

(WHSV) - This week is a fairly quiet week but you can catch the Moon hanging with a couple planets this week up in the sky.

THE MOON, VENUS, AND MARS

Tuesday through Friday evening, the Moon will be hanging around Venus and Mars up in the western sky.

TUESDAY EVENING

Tuesday evening, the Moon will be located to the lower right of Venus and Mars. You’ll have to catch the three together pretty much immediately after sunset as they will be on the horizon in the west. Mars will be located to the upper left of Venus. Skies should be favorable for viewing as they look to be mostly clear. Keep in mind, the Moon will look very thin Tuesday evening.

Immediately after sunset, the Moon will be very low in the horizon with Venus and Mars to its upper left. (WHSV)

WEDNESDAY EVENING

Wednesday evening, the Moon will be located to the right of Venus. Mars will also be close by to the upper left of the two. You’ll still have a very tight window to view the Moon with Venus and Mars as the group starts setting around 9:30 pm. The Moon still will be very thin in appearance. Skies likely will be not favorable for viewing as there could be some storms passing through our area at this time.

Wednesday evening, the Moon will be just to the right of Venus and Mars. (WHSV)

THURSDAY EVENING

Thursday evening, the Moon will be located just to the right of Mars, and above Venus. Again, you’ll have until around 9:30 pm to view the three. There likely will be some breaks in the clouds Thursday evening to view the three. The Moon will be a little bit easier to spot as it continues in its waxing crescent phase.

Thursday evening, the Moon will be above Venus and to the right of Mars (WHSV)

FRIDAY EVENING

Friday evening, the Moon will be located to the upper left of Mars and Venus will be located to the lower right. Again, you’ll have until around 9:30 pm to view the three. There will also likely be some breaks in the clouds Friday evening for viewing. Thursday and Friday evening should produce the best viewing.

Friday evening, the Moon will be to the upper left of Venus and Mars (WHSV)

LOSING DAYLIGHT

This week, we will lose 10 minutes of daylight. By July 24th, we will have 14 hours and 22 minutes of daylight and 9 hours and 48 minutes of nighttime. Sunrises will move from 6:05 am to 6:10 am while sunsets will move from 8:37 pm to 8:32 pm.

Daily Sunrise/Sunset Times this week:

Date Sunrise Sunset Daylight Jul 17 6:05 am 8:37 pm 14 hrs, 32 mins Jul 18 6:05 am 8:37 pm 14 hrs, 32 mins Jul 19 6:06 am 8:36 pm 14 hrs, 30 mins Jul 20 6:07 am 8:35 pm 14 hrs, 28 mins Jul 21 6:08 am 8:35 pm 14 hrs, 27 mins Jul 22 6:09 am 8:34 pm 14 hrs, 25 mins Jul 23 6:09 am 8:33 pm 14 hrs, 24 mins

ISS VIEWING (MOST VIEWABLE)

Date & Time Visible Max Height Appears Disappears Fri Jul 21, 12:15 am 1 min 19° 10° above NNW 19° above N Sun Jul 23, 11:27 pm 2 min 29° 10° above NW 29° above N

NEXT MOON PHASES

Moon Phases Date and Time New Moon July 17th, 2:31 pm First Quarter Moon July 25th, 6:06 pm Full Moon August 1st, 2:31 pm Third Quarter Moon August 8th, 6:28 am

CURRENT PLANET VIEWING OPPORTUNITIES

Venus: In the western sky at sunset, sets in the west before 10 pm

Mars: In the western sky at sunset, sets in the west around 10:30 pm

Jupiter: Rises in the east just after 1 am, not in the sky at sunset

Saturn: Not in the sky at sunset, rises in the sky around 10:30 pm in the eastern sky

