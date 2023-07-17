Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

Catch the Moon going dancing with some of the planets this week

Catch the Moon throughout the week posing with these planets.
Catch the Moon throughout the week posing with these planets.(WHSV)
By Benjamin Beddoes
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 11:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WHSV) - This week is a fairly quiet week but you can catch the Moon hanging with a couple planets this week up in the sky.

THE MOON, VENUS, AND MARS

Tuesday through Friday evening, the Moon will be hanging around Venus and Mars up in the western sky.

TUESDAY EVENING

Tuesday evening, the Moon will be located to the lower right of Venus and Mars. You’ll have to catch the three together pretty much immediately after sunset as they will be on the horizon in the west. Mars will be located to the upper left of Venus. Skies should be favorable for viewing as they look to be mostly clear. Keep in mind, the Moon will look very thin Tuesday evening.

Immediately after sunset, the Moon will be very low in the horizon with Venus and Mars to its...
Immediately after sunset, the Moon will be very low in the horizon with Venus and Mars to its upper left.(WHSV)

WEDNESDAY EVENING

Wednesday evening, the Moon will be located to the right of Venus. Mars will also be close by to the upper left of the two. You’ll still have a very tight window to view the Moon with Venus and Mars as the group starts setting around 9:30 pm. The Moon still will be very thin in appearance. Skies likely will be not favorable for viewing as there could be some storms passing through our area at this time.

Wednesday evening, the Moon will be just to the right of Venus and Mars.
Wednesday evening, the Moon will be just to the right of Venus and Mars.(WHSV)

THURSDAY EVENING

Thursday evening, the Moon will be located just to the right of Mars, and above Venus. Again, you’ll have until around 9:30 pm to view the three. There likely will be some breaks in the clouds Thursday evening to view the three. The Moon will be a little bit easier to spot as it continues in its waxing crescent phase.

Thursday evening, the Moon will be above Venus and to the right of Mars
Thursday evening, the Moon will be above Venus and to the right of Mars(WHSV)

FRIDAY EVENING

Friday evening, the Moon will be located to the upper left of Mars and Venus will be located to the lower right. Again, you’ll have until around 9:30 pm to view the three. There will also likely be some breaks in the clouds Friday evening for viewing. Thursday and Friday evening should produce the best viewing.

Friday evening, the Moon will be to the upper left of Venus and Mars
Friday evening, the Moon will be to the upper left of Venus and Mars(WHSV)

LOSING DAYLIGHT

This week, we will lose 10 minutes of daylight. By July 24th, we will have 14 hours and 22 minutes of daylight and 9 hours and 48 minutes of nighttime. Sunrises will move from 6:05 am to 6:10 am while sunsets will move from 8:37 pm to 8:32 pm.

Daily Sunrise/Sunset Times this week:

DateSunriseSunsetDaylight
Jul 176:05 am8:37 pm14 hrs, 32 mins
Jul 186:05 am8:37 pm14 hrs, 32 mins
Jul 196:06 am8:36 pm14 hrs, 30 mins
Jul 206:07 am8:35 pm14 hrs, 28 mins
Jul 216:08 am8:35 pm14 hrs, 27 mins
Jul 226:09 am8:34 pm14 hrs, 25 mins
Jul 236:09 am8:33 pm14 hrs, 24 mins

ISS VIEWING (MOST VIEWABLE)

Date & TimeVisibleMax HeightAppearsDisappears
Fri Jul 21, 12:15 am1 min19°10° above NNW19° above N
Sun Jul 23, 11:27 pm2 min29°10° above NW29° above N

NEXT MOON PHASES

Moon PhasesDate and Time
New MoonJuly 17th, 2:31 pm
First Quarter MoonJuly 25th, 6:06 pm
Full MoonAugust 1st, 2:31 pm
Third Quarter MoonAugust 8th, 6:28 am

CURRENT PLANET VIEWING OPPORTUNITIES

Venus: In the western sky at sunset, sets in the west before 10 pm

Mars: In the western sky at sunset, sets in the west around 10:30 pm

Jupiter: Rises in the east just after 1 am, not in the sky at sunset

Saturn: Not in the sky at sunset, rises in the sky around 10:30 pm in the eastern sky

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

20-year-old Daniel Maurice was arrested as an accessory for the shooting of a teen that...
Man and juvenile in custody for shooting of teen in Augusta County
Police say 25-year-old Carlee Russell has been found alive after she disappeared after calling...
Alabama woman who went missing after calling 911 found alive
A teen was severely wounded after being shot in Augusta County early Saturday morning.
Teen shot in Augusta County
The Staunton Fire and Rescue Department said a man has died from burns sustained during a July...
Man dies of injuries sustained in July 10 fire in Staunton
Jeroid Price, 43, was convicted in the 2002 shooting death of Charleston native Carl "Dash"...
Affidavit: S.C. killer released early from prison knew authorities were after him

Latest News

WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Typical July weather continues
MGMA's leader says these arts of self-defense are needed and desired in Harrisonburg because of...
Middle Ground Martial Arts grasps purpose on fourth birthday
Women in Sports: Betsy Munson
Rockingham-Harrisonburg SPCA volunteers were at PetSmart's Harrisonburg location. all week —...
RHSPCA’s foster animals make progress during National Pet Adoption Week