Community funded mural complete in downtown Harrisonburg

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - People in Harrisonburg may have noticed a new large mural in downtown Harrisonburg on the back of the Texas Inn building. It’s a major art project that came together through community support.

Earlier this year Oasis Fine Arts and Crafts and local artist Gemma Amendola applied for Harrisonburg’s Public Art Forward grant in hopes of creating a large mural downtown. Their proposal was not selected to be this year’s grant recipient but despite their disappointment they decided to move forward with the project and seek the public’s help.

“All the people at Oasis, we got together and said let’s do like a GoFundMe and let’s ask the community if they still want it and it came together. Everybody was excited about it so everybody kind of donated to the cause,” said Gemma Amendola, the artist who painted the mural.

Oasis Fine Arts and Crafts was thrilled to see how excited the Harrisonburg community was about the prospect of a new mural downtown. The GoFundMe raised over $10,000 to cover the cost of the project and a drag show held at Court Square raised an additional $1,000 for it.

“It’s almost nicer because it feels like it’s not just a small panel of people that wanted it, it’s the community. A lot of people donated from 10 dollars all the way up to almost 5,000,” said Gemma.

Oasis is a co-op of artists and a non-profit that showcases and sells the work of local artisans. It works to spread art throughout the Friendly City.

“Being able to bring art to Harrisonburg is just one of our big stepping stones and what we enjoy doing. So we’ve done other murals and art projects for Harrisonburg and this is yet another attempt to bring art to the public,” said Barbara Paul, one of the Oasis artisans.

The mural is painted on the back of the Texas Inn building downtown. After getting permission to use the wall Gemma worked with the owner to settle on a design of a woman walking through Harrisonburg.

“The owner really wanted something retro, kind of dinery style but inviting for Harrisonburg because Harrisonburg has such amazing restaurants and shops and things like this. It’s kind of like an invitation to Harrisonburg and how cool it is,” said Gemma.

Gemma has put the finishing touches on the mural and the hope is that it will bring some buzz to the burg.

“We have a lot of tourists who come in so not just our local community but people when they come in to visit Skyline Drive and Massanutten and they’re here driving through the valley and they stop, it just makes Harrisonburg a more exciting place to visit,” said Barbara.

The mural is now complete and you can check it out on Water Street in Harrisonburg.

“I hope people will smile, instead of a blank wall they see something fun and colorful, it really does add color to the whole street,” said Gemma.

Oasis said that it is grateful for the support of the community and everyone who had a hand in bringing the mural to life.

