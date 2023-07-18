Cream of the Crop
100-year-old watch found at Habitat for Humanity build site

A nearly century-old watch was uncovered near an old home in Virginia. (SOURCE: WTVR)
By Cameron Thompson
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ASHLAND, Va. (WTVR) – A watch found at a Habitat for Humanity build site turned out to have an old connection to a Virginia family.

The roots of Scott Brannan’s family tree run deep in the town of Ashland

A few spots are deeper than others, like 510 Wesley Street, which was once home to Brannan’s grandparents, Wesley William Brannan and Joseph “Jo” Louis White.

As the couple’s family grew to include kids and grandkids over the years, the location served as a literal home base.

Brannan’s grandmother lived there until she died 40 years ago, and the home was eventually torn down.

In January, when the site was becoming the Hanover and King William Habitat for Humanity’s 78th home, construction manager Jeff Ell decided to use his metal detector.

“I found a fair assortment of bottle tops and some modern coins,” Ell said. “And then, right about where I’m seated right now, we found a watch, ‘Bing, bing, bing.’”

The ring was estimated to be 100 years old. An inscription on the back, “WWB to JLW,” meant its owner might not remain a mystery.

Ell reached out to Ashland’s vice mayor and longtime habitat volunteer John Hodges, who then contacted Rosanne Shalf with the Ashland Museum.

“I knew that if anyone could track down what the initials represented, it would be her,” Hodges said.

Hodges’ confidence was well-placed as Shalf used records to tie the initials to Brannon’s grandparents. She then found their descendants.

Brannan said the watch would have been a gift before the couple got married in 1925.

The location on the site the watch was found was once a flower garden cultivated by Brannan’s grandmother.

Habitat for Humanity and all those involved in the search gave the watch back to the Brannan clan last week. Next month, the organization will give the home to its new owners.

With so many descendants of the Brannan grandparents, there was no obvious choice for who would receive the watch, so the family decided to give it to the Ashland Museum along with some photos for an exhibit in the future.

