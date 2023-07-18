22-year-old woman found murdered in her Vernon apartment

VERNON, CT (WFSB) – A 22-year-old woman was found murdered in her Vernon apartment Monday, according to police.

The woman was identified as Anastasia Paul of Vernon, police said.

Abdul Mboob, 23, of Manchester, was identified as the suspect.

Police said they charged him with murder, tampering with physical evidence, first-degree strangulation, interfering with an investigation, false statement, and risk of injury to a child.

At first, they said a person of interest had been cooperating with the investigation.

The later named Mboob as a suspect.

Paul was discovered at the Ledgecrest Apartments on 79 Brooklyn St., police said.

Officers were called to the complex around noon Monday for a wellbeing check.

The state police major crimes division was on the scene to investigate. It said the medical examiner will determine the Paul’s exact cause of death.

Police believed the woman was targeted and that there was no danger to the public.

Residents at the Ledgecrest Apartment Complex told Channel 3 that they were shocked.

“I didn’t think anything like that was going to happen in this apartment, so I was really surprised,” said resident Fisel Ibrahim.

Mboob was held on a $5 million bond and was scheduled to face a judge on Tuesday.

Police asked anyone with information to contact the Vernon Police Department at 860-872-9126.

