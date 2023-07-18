Augusta County Planning Commission to review options on Carolyn Bragg serving on Board on Supervisors

VERONA, Va. (WHSV) - Carolyn Bragg serves on the Board of Supervisors for the South River District on an interim basis. She is also currently the chair for the planning commission.

This does not violate state code, however it is a conflict with the planning commissions bylaws.

In a statement the commission said as soon as it realized there was a conflict the commission took immediate action. In its June meeting the commission voted to suspend sentence 3-1 of Article 3-Officers until the meeting in August.

The Commission is looking at three options. They can suspend the bylaws until the end of the year to allow Bragg to complete her term as chair, select another member of the commission to be chair, or change the bylaws.

They will be making decision next month.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.