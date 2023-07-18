Barge on Smith Mountain Lake overturns

SMITH MOUNTAIN LAKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A barge overturned from the area between B-34 and B-40 on Smith Mountain Lake Monday, according to Smith Mountain Lake Marine Fire Rescue.

Crews say the barge dumped large debris including pilings up to 35′ long.

Chief Todd Ohlerich told WDBJ7 that most of the cleanup was completed Monday and that boaters should be safe. No one was hurt.

