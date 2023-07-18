Cream of the Crop
Barge on Smith Mountain Lake overturns

Smith Mountain Lake.
Smith Mountain Lake.(Smith Mountain Lake Marine Fire Rescue)
By Justin Geary
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 7:15 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
SMITH MOUNTAIN LAKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A barge overturned from the area between B-34 and B-40 on Smith Mountain Lake Monday, according to Smith Mountain Lake Marine Fire Rescue.

Crews say the barge dumped large debris including pilings up to 35′ long.

Chief Todd Ohlerich told WDBJ7 that most of the cleanup was completed Monday and that boaters should be safe. No one was hurt.

