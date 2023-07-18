Bertie Co. man wanted for dad’s murder caught in Virginia

BERTIE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man has been arrested in Virginia for the murder of his father three months ago in Bertie County.

Mckenzie Watford, of Colerain, was arrested today in Chesterfield, Virginia.

The man was wanted for the April 9th murder of Tony Watford who was found dead in his home on Highway 42.

Watford was charged with first-degree murder and larceny of a dog.

The man is being held in Virginia until a judge okays his return to Bertie County to face charges.

The Watford murder was the third in five days in Bertie County back in early April.

