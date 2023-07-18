Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

Dog of burglary suspect leads deputies to stolen property

Deputies said they responded to a home along Central Avenue in St. Albans.
Deputies said they responded to a home along Central Avenue in St. Albans.(MGN)
By Ryan Murphy
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 12:08 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. ALBANS, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said on Sunday a burglary suspect’s dog led them to stolen items.

Deputies said they responded to a home along Central Avenue in St. Albans after the homewoner’s neighbor called them and said their home was being broken into.

They say the neighbor reported the suspects had multiple dogs with them.

Deputies said they found a pried open door and determined items were missing. They said they also found gloves believed to have been left behind by a suspect.

While gathering information, deputies said a stray dog approached the home and laid down, eventually entering the woods and walking to a tent.

They said a Sheriff’s K-9 then led deputies to the tent site where they found multiple dogs and items matching the descriptions of the items stolen.

Deputies said there are still items missing, and the suspects have not been located or identified.

They said they are asking anyone with information or video that may help in the case to contact the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office at 304-357-0169.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trooper Courtney Casey
UPDATE: WVSP Trooper to make full recovery
Police responded to the Mcdonald's at 1800 E Broad St for the report of a shooting
Police find blood, broken glass after shooting in McDonald’s
A transformer went out, which led to a full-campus power outage.
Augusta Health managed power outage Monday afternoon
Flood Warning Issued for the James River
James River at flood stage, people urged to stay out of the water
Coroner Bill Leach said several people at Costco saw what happened and tried to use live-saving...
4-year-old chokes to death while at Costco, coroner says

Latest News

Blue Ridge CASA on serious search for more special advocates
Vernon police are investigating a death as suspicious.
22-year-old woman found murdered in her Vernon apartment
Waynesboro Public Schools short on bus drivers
One way that cities like Harrisonburg try to combat heat islands is by increasing greenspace...
Harrisonburg uses vegetation to combat urban heat islands
Augusta County Government Center in Verona
Augusta County Planning Commission to review options on Carolyn Bragg serving on Board on Supervisors