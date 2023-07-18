Farmers and politicians discuss Farm Bill renewal

WEYERS CAVE, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia sixth congressional district representative Ben Cline hosted a roundtable to discuss the Farm Bill renewal.

The Farm Bill is a large, bipartisan bill that expires every five years. The bill helps provide resources and funding to farmers across America.

Cline said agriculture is the biggest industry in the Valley, and this bill will help give small farmers a voice in the matter.

“The farm bill that affects agriculture in Virginia sets the policy for the next 6 years is coming for renewal next year,” Cline said. “We want to make sure our part of America, small farms, gets a voice in the Farm Bill.”

The last renewal of the bill came in 2018, before the COVID-19 pandemic and inflation rates rising. Cline said the Farm Bill will help support farmers when they are in need the most.

“The Shenandoah Valley, the breadbasket of the commonwealth has such diversity when it comes to small farms,” Cline said. “We want the chairman to understand that there needs to be a strong safety net for farmers.”

Along with creating a safety net, the Farm Bill will also help fund programs to bring more labor and employees to the agriculture industry. Cline said the need for farm hands is high and it’s diminishing the work farmers can do.

“Finding workers has been really challenging for businesses across the board,” Cline said. “But for farms in particular, finding people locally to work is a challenge and we want to make sure we have great programs in the Agric industry to make sure that we get that necessary labor resource.”

Along with the labor shortage, Cline said farmers are experiencing much higher fertilizer prices and energy prices. He also said the bill will help fund credit opportunities and insurance for farmers.

“Farm credit issues are funded through this bill,” Cline said. “Farm subsidies are funded through this bill, making sure the safety net is there for crop insurance programs addressed in this bill. Making sure farmers have a steady foundation on which to operate their farms.”

Cline said the bill will address generational problems and ensure families can continue to farm the same land and expand on that land as they grow.

“Looking forward generationally, making sure their kids and their grandkids can continue to farm in the same beautiful area they grew up farming in,” Cline said. “That’s what’s critical for this conversation and moving forward through this farm bill.”

Cline said the roundtable is an opportunity for local farmers to connect to local, state and federal governments.

“Making sure the policy matches the funding that’s key,” Cline said. “You need that state and local input so the chairman of the committee hears on the ground how it’s affecting Augusta County, Rockingham County, different areas in the Valley and different industries in the Valley.”

