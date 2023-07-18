Former Sophia Volunteer Fire Chief pleads guilty to 61 felony charges

RALEIGH COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) -A former volunteer fire chief in Raleigh County has pleaded guilty, by way of Kennedy Plea, to 61 felony charges for stealing more than $133,000 from the Sophia Volunteer Fire Department.

Kenneth Richard Churning plead guilty on Monday, July 17, to two counts of embezzlement, six counts of fraudulent schemes, 45 counts of falsifying accounts and eight counts of conspiracy.

From July 2017 through December 2019, investigators found that Churning stole $118,509.47 from the fire department through ATM and cash withdrawals, $13,740 in cash back transactions, and $1,205.11 through personal expense reimbursement. The theft represents more than 65% of all funding received by the Sophia Volunteer Fire Department during that two-year period.

This taxpayer money was intended to be used by the Sofia Volunteer Fire Department to help protect the community and to help outfit volunteer firefighters, to ensure they have the equipment they need in cases of emergency, instead Churning used the money to enrich himself.

Several agencies investigated this case including the West Virginia State Auditor’s Public Integrity and Fraud Unit worked in conjunction with the Raleigh County Prosecutor, Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office, Fayette County Sheriff’s Office and Sophia Police Department on this investigation.

Raleigh County Circuit Judge Robert Burnside, Jr. sentenced Churning to a sentence of 4 to 35 years, which was suspended for four years of supervised probation.

Churning will also be required to pay restitution for what he stole and for costs associated with the investigation of this theft; the specific amount will be determined at a later date. If at any point during his probation Churning fails to comply with the terms and conditions of his probation or fails to pay restitution, he could be sent to prison to serve the 4 to 35 year sentence.

