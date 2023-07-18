Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

Former Sophia Volunteer Fire Chief pleads guilty to 61 felony charges

A photo of a fire truck.
A photo of a fire truck.(MGN)
By Kassidy Brown
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 11:16 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) -A former volunteer fire chief in Raleigh County has pleaded guilty, by way of Kennedy Plea, to 61 felony charges for stealing more than $133,000 from the Sophia Volunteer Fire Department.

Kenneth Richard Churning plead guilty on Monday, July 17, to two counts of embezzlement, six counts of fraudulent schemes, 45 counts of falsifying accounts and eight counts of conspiracy.

From July 2017 through December 2019, investigators found that Churning stole $118,509.47 from the fire department through ATM and cash withdrawals, $13,740 in cash back transactions, and $1,205.11 through personal expense reimbursement. The theft represents more than 65% of all funding received by the Sophia Volunteer Fire Department during that two-year period.

This taxpayer money was intended to be used by the Sofia Volunteer Fire Department to help protect the community and to help outfit volunteer firefighters, to ensure they have the equipment they need in cases of emergency, instead Churning used the money to enrich himself.

Several agencies investigated this case including the West Virginia State Auditor’s Public Integrity and Fraud Unit worked in conjunction with the Raleigh County Prosecutor, Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office, Fayette County Sheriff’s Office and Sophia Police Department on this investigation.

Raleigh County Circuit Judge Robert Burnside, Jr. sentenced Churning to a sentence of 4 to 35 years, which was suspended for four years of supervised probation.

Churning will also be required to pay restitution for what he stole and for costs associated with the investigation of this theft; the specific amount will be determined at a later date.  If at any point during his probation Churning fails to comply with the terms and conditions of his probation or fails to pay restitution, he could be sent to prison to serve the 4 to 35 year sentence.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

O'Brien is at large after shooting WVSP trooper.
UPDATE: WVSP shooter dead after refusal to surrender
A transformer went out, which led to a full-campus power outage.
Augusta Health managed power outage Monday afternoon
Flood Warning Issued for the James River
James River at flood stage, people urged to stay out of the water
Coroner Bill Leach said several people at Costco saw what happened and tried to use live-saving...
4-year-old chokes to death while at Costco, coroner says
Bridge on Long Meadow Rd that will be replaced.
Bridge Replacements in Augusta County will cause road closures

Latest News

WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Typical July weather continues
New Market Town Council discusses easements for Battlefield Foundation
milk
How milk can keep you hydrated
The blood type will be displayed in a small icon on the front of your license or ID.
Virginians can choose to put blood type on driver’s license