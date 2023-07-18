Great Eastern looks to build around 1,800 housing units at Massanutten

MASSANUTTEN, Va. (WHSV) - Great Eastern Resort Corporation is looking to make some major housing additions at Massanutten Resort. It’s looking to rezone two large properties near the Resort’s entrance.

If Great Eastern’s rezoning requests are granted by Rockingham County, it plans to build around 1,800 total housing units of various types.

The two properties total over 400 acres and together the two proposals include permanent housing as well as time shares and other places for resort guests to stay.

“As far as the county’s take on this rezoning, the McGaheysville area plan designates all of this area as either existing resort related development or future resort related development,” said Rockingham County Planner Dylan Nicely.

Great Eastern seeks to rezone a 224 acre property east of Resort Drive along Route 33 to build up to 1,255 residential units of varying housing types. 230 of those units would only be available to those 55 and older.

“That request would also include up to 350 hotel and apartment units as well as 250 timeshare units and then a variety of commercial uses,” said Nicely.

While the first property would include housing for permanent residents as well as resort workers and guests, the second property would be more restricted. It is a 196 acre property North of Resort Drive and Northeast of Massanutten Drive.

There Great Eastern wants to build a neighborhood only for full-time residents who are 55 and older.

“They are proposing no more than 625 residential units with amenities and commercial uses such as a clubhouse, meeting spaces, athletic facilities, and some retail options,” said Rockingham County Planner Kayla Yankey.

The residential units in that proposal would include a mix of single family duplexes, houses, and apartments. Kayla Yankey said that despite the amount of housing being proposed the impact on county infrastructure would be limited.

“It is a mix of workforce housing, time shares, age restricted by covenant housing, so there’s not a huge impact on schools or roadways with the development kind of centralized there within the resort,” she said.

If the rezoning request is approved Great Eastern would then have to submit a site plan to be reviewed by Rockingham County staff and state agencies.

Both of Great Eastern’s rezoning requests will go before the Rockingham County Board of Supervisors during the board’s next meeting on July 26. The Rockingham County Planning Commission unanimously recommended approval of the rezoning request.

Great Eastern could not be reached for comment on the proposal on Tuesday.

