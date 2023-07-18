Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

Harrisonburg uses vegetation to combat urban heat islands

By Colby Johnson
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 6:33 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - It’s been one of the hottest summers ever across the U.S. and the heat hits particularly hard in urban areas because of the Urban Heat Island Effect. This is where pavement, roof tops, and other hard surfaces absorb the sun’s heat and radiate it back out, increasing the temperature even more.

“It also restricts air movement within urban areas, tall buildings don’t allow air passage to get that heat out of there that’s radiating from the streets and other absorbing features in the city,” said Harrisonburg Public Works Environmental Specialist Wes Runion.

One way that cities like Harrisonburg try to combat heat islands is by increasing greenspace wherever they can. Over the years Harrisonburg’s Public Works Department has increased vegetation across the city through a number of projects.

Trees and other plants help reduce the urban heat in ways like providing shade.

”They also transpire so they take some of our storm water or groundwater out of the soil and they transpire it to cool themselves off. It comes out of their leaves and that also has a cooling effect,” said Runion.

Runion said that planting trees also helps with storm-water management.

“We want to put those features over top of impervious surfaces such as roadways because it helps slow the water movement down and the roots absorb the water,” he said.

Harrisonburg’s two largest urban heat islands are the Wal-Mart Shopping Center on Burgess Road and the downtown area.

“As far as the real hot spots wherever there is city property we try to maximize our greenery on that property and reduce our mowing impact on the property as well. The ultimate goal is to increase our tree canopy,” said Runion.

The Public Works Department hopes to increase the city’s tree canopy by five to ten percent in the coming decades. One percent of the city’s tree canopy is equivalent to 10,000 trees.

Runion encourages citizens to reach out to the Public Works Department if they have questions about planting trees or other vegetation and to check out the city’s Conservation Assistance Program.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trooper Courtney Casey
UPDATE: WVSP Trooper to make full recovery
Police responded to the Mcdonald's at 1800 E Broad St for the report of a shooting
Police find blood, broken glass after shooting in McDonald’s
A transformer went out, which led to a full-campus power outage.
Augusta Health managed power outage Monday afternoon
Flood Warning Issued for the James River
James River at flood stage, people urged to stay out of the water
Coroner Bill Leach said several people at Costco saw what happened and tried to use live-saving...
4-year-old chokes to death while at Costco, coroner says

Latest News

Blue Ridge CASA on serious search for more special advocates
Vernon police are investigating a death as suspicious.
22-year-old woman found murdered in her Vernon apartment
Waynesboro Public Schools short on bus drivers
Augusta County Government Center in Verona
Augusta County Planning Commission to review options on Carolyn Bragg serving on Board on Supervisors