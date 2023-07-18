Harrisonburg uses vegetation to combat urban heat islands

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - It’s been one of the hottest summers ever across the U.S. and the heat hits particularly hard in urban areas because of the Urban Heat Island Effect. This is where pavement, roof tops, and other hard surfaces absorb the sun’s heat and radiate it back out, increasing the temperature even more.

“It also restricts air movement within urban areas, tall buildings don’t allow air passage to get that heat out of there that’s radiating from the streets and other absorbing features in the city,” said Harrisonburg Public Works Environmental Specialist Wes Runion.

One way that cities like Harrisonburg try to combat heat islands is by increasing greenspace wherever they can. Over the years Harrisonburg’s Public Works Department has increased vegetation across the city through a number of projects.

Trees and other plants help reduce the urban heat in ways like providing shade.

”They also transpire so they take some of our storm water or groundwater out of the soil and they transpire it to cool themselves off. It comes out of their leaves and that also has a cooling effect,” said Runion.

Runion said that planting trees also helps with storm-water management.

“We want to put those features over top of impervious surfaces such as roadways because it helps slow the water movement down and the roots absorb the water,” he said.

Harrisonburg’s two largest urban heat islands are the Wal-Mart Shopping Center on Burgess Road and the downtown area.

“As far as the real hot spots wherever there is city property we try to maximize our greenery on that property and reduce our mowing impact on the property as well. The ultimate goal is to increase our tree canopy,” said Runion.

The Public Works Department hopes to increase the city’s tree canopy by five to ten percent in the coming decades. One percent of the city’s tree canopy is equivalent to 10,000 trees.

Runion encourages citizens to reach out to the Public Works Department if they have questions about planting trees or other vegetation and to check out the city’s Conservation Assistance Program.

