How milk can keep you hydrated

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - One way to stay hydrated this summer is by drinking milk.

Part-time farmer Charles Pemberton said milk is mostly water that contains salts, fats, and sugars that helps your body retain water and absorb the liquid faster than water alone.

Pemberton said he believes milk is under advertised as a sports drink and is better than alternatives like Gatorade.

”A product of milk being to feed small animals. is specifically highly digestible that combined with the proteins gives the muscles what they need to repair themselves.” said Pemberton.

Pemberton said milk consumption in the United States is dropping, and added that if you go a long time without it, then you could get an upset stomach.

“A lot of adults get out of the habit of drinking milk and then when they try it again is does not sit well. Like i said it is like beans if you have not had them for a long time you have to readjust your gut for a to handle that.” said Pemberton.

Pemberton said if you don’t like the taste of milk, you can flavor it with Ovaltine which is vitamin fortified. It can add benefits to the drink as well as change the taste.

