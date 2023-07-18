Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

How milk can keep you hydrated

By Olivia Whitehouse
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - One way to stay hydrated this summer is by drinking milk.

Part-time farmer Charles Pemberton said milk is mostly water that contains salts, fats, and sugars that helps your body retain water and absorb the liquid faster than water alone.

Pemberton said he believes milk is under advertised as a sports drink and is better than alternatives like Gatorade.

”A product of milk being to feed small animals. is specifically highly digestible that combined with the proteins gives the muscles what they need to repair themselves.” said Pemberton.

Pemberton said milk consumption in the United States is dropping, and added that if you go a long time without it, then you could get an upset stomach.

“A lot of adults get out of the habit of drinking milk and then when they try it again is does not sit well. Like i said it is like beans if you have not had them for a long time you have to readjust your gut for a to handle that.” said Pemberton.

Pemberton said if you don’t like the taste of milk, you can flavor it with Ovaltine which is vitamin fortified. It can add benefits to the drink as well as change the taste.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

O'Brien is at large after shooting WVSP trooper.
UPDATE: WVSP shooter dead after refusal to surrender
A transformer went out, which led to a full-campus power outage.
Augusta Health managed power outage Monday afternoon
Flood Warning Issued for the James River
James River at flood stage, people urged to stay out of the water
Coroner Bill Leach said several people at Costco saw what happened and tried to use live-saving...
4-year-old chokes to death while at Costco, coroner says
Bridge on Long Meadow Rd that will be replaced.
Bridge Replacements in Augusta County will cause road closures

Latest News

WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Typical July weather continues
A photo of a fire truck.
Former Sophia Volunteer Fire Chief pleads guilty to 61 felony charges
New Market Town Council discusses easements for Battlefield Foundation
The blood type will be displayed in a small icon on the front of your license or ID.
Virginians can choose to put blood type on driver’s license