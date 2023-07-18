‘It’s been as competitive a spring, summer as I can remember.’ JMU women’s basketball embracing expectations

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The ambience is a little different within the James Madison women’s basketball program these days.

Coming off a Sun Belt Tournament title during the 2022-23 campaign, when the Dukes return to practice in the fall, they’ll enter as the hunted as opposed to the hunters. later this fall.

JMU is perfectly fine with that. In fact, they’re embracing the new standards.

At the conclusion of summer workouts last week, players and coaches talked about how summer workouts had a little different feel compared to other seasons. Now that the Dukes have a Sun Belt title to show forth, they’re setting out to capture another title.

I feel like that’s definitely our expectation and knowing we want to get back there,” said guard Peyton McDaniel. “Knowing the feeling and winning the championship makes you more hungry in the offseason.”

Sean O’Regan noticed his team practicing with purpose in the summer.

“It’s been as competitive a spring and summer as I can remember,” said O’Regan. “We got kids diving on the floor in summer pickup games. It’s been crazy competitive. I think all that leads to the drive and they got a taste of it. They’re hungry for it. They want to go back to the NCAA Tournament.”

The Dukes wrapped up summer workouts last week. They’ll reunite as a team in the fall in preparation for the season.

