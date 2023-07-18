Cream of the Crop
James River businesses temporarily shut down after weekend overflow

On Sunday, July 16, Scottsville Volunteer Fire Rescue rushed out to the James River to find that it had overflowed.
By Anahita Jafary
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
SCOTTSVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - On Sunday, July 16, Scottsville Volunteer Fire Rescue rushed out to the James River to find that it had overflowed.

Trips on the river were cancelled and business was hurt.

The water has now settled, but what’s left is a lot of mud and disappointed river goers.

James River Runners says it has not been able to run trips due to the high water levels and mud.

“It’s tough when you got people coming from out of town and it’s really early here for that certain time window to get out on the water. Unfortunately it’s just a safety thing and you know, we wish things would be different,” said Rob Campbell with the James River Association.

Campbell says another big problem is the displaced dirt.

“It clogs up habitats for some of our small bugs, critters to live. That’s our bottom of the food chain, and also it blocks out the sunlight for any plants that may be going on the bottom of the river,” Campbell said.

James River Runners says it hopes to be back up and running by the weekend.

