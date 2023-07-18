Judge: Man not guilty by reason of insanity in mother’s 2021 death

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A Henrico man charged with murdering his mother in September of 2021 will not spend any time behind bars.

Andre Keels was been found not guilty by reason of insanity, citing a severe manic episode caused by bipolar disorder.

Keels’ plea from the incident nearly two years ago waived his trial, so he was tried by the court on the spot on Tuesday.

On Sept. 30, 2021, police received a mental health call about a man outside a home with no clothes on and yelling on Point Hollow Drive.

When officers arrived, they found Andre’s mother, Robyn I. Keels, 59, barely breathing in the front yard after being run over by an SUV. She died on the scene.

Andre Keels was found in the driver’s seat of the Hyundai SUV completely naked and acting erratically.

Body-worn camera footage displayed in the courtroom showed Andre Keels naked in his front yard, ignoring demands from police, yelling, screaming, and even jumping up and down despite being tazed.

Investigators determined that Robyn was trying to help her son during a mental health crisis. However, her son drove the SUV through the yard and ran her over as police arrived.

Andre Keels, a University of Richmond Law graduate, was working for McGuire Woods as an associate in New York, but witnesses say he came home and started showing concerning behavior.

According to a toxicology report, Keels had a moderate amount of marijuana in his system, but it was determined that did not cause his behavior.

Witnesses said he acted strangely and seemed “off” in the days leading up to his mother’s murder.

“We have a young man who, as was reported today in court, was a successful young professional,” Henrico Commonwealth’s Attorney Shannon Taylor said. “However, things started going wrong with him mentally.”

Three separate psychiatric evaluations supported that this was an isolated manic episode caused by bipolar disorder.

After all the evidence was presented in court on Tuesday, the judge agreed Keels was not guilty by reason of insanity.

“It has been this effort on all parties involved in the court system to become educated on mental health diagnoses and also having these very thorough and reliable experts who understand the mechanics of manic episodes to help guide the players, the attorneys, and the court, on what is the appropriate resolution,” Taylor said.

Taylor says a new provision of Virginia law now takes into account different levels of mental health in criminal cases.

For example, Taylor says, not all people who suffer from bipolar disorder experience psychosis and mania on a level this severe.

“To not be held responsible for one’s actions kind of goes against the grain of public safety, but we do that in these very very unique cases where the mania is so severe that one is just not in their right mind,” Tayor said.

The judge applauded Henrico Police for the way they responded to Keels’ mental health crisis and kept the situation under control.

Andre Keels has been in jail since he was arrested.

The judge ordered a detailed inpatient evaluation of Keels at Central State Hospital.

A status hearing in the case will be held Sept. 28, which will reveal the findings of the evaluation. A judge will then hand down recommendations from there.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.