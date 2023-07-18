Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

Mental Health America of Augusta receives grant for I.C. Hope program

By Mike Staley
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 6:26 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Mental Health America of Augusta received a $2,500 grant to increase staffing and community partner involvement for its “I.C. Hope” program.

The program helps identify mental health issues and youth and offer preventative care to avoid mental health crises. Bruce Blair, executive director of Mental Health America of Augusta, said prevention based care and services are cheaper for both clients and the organization.

“We firmly believe that prevention based services are needed in our community. We’re seeing the impacts of mental health on our youth and we want to reach them at a young age which is why we are starting the programs earlier and earlier every year,” Blair said.

Blair said focus areas of the program include:

  • Eliminating the “stigma” around mental health and mental health support.
  • Help youth develop coping skills for both mental health problems and wellness issues.
  • And identifying signs of mental health issues like substance abuse and “risky” decisions, before the problem gets out of hand.

Blair said preventative mental health care is essential to eliminate the need for immediate support in a mental health crisis. He said if someone is experiencing a crisis or wants to take steps to stay away from a crisis, the 988 suicide prevention hotline is a great resource.

Blair said even though the program is youth centered, they can provide resources to parents to help support their child to avoid a mental health crisis.

“A lot of what we do with the parents of youth struggling with mental health and do want to seek additional resources outside of our I.C. hope program is walking alongside the parents and help them get connected to professionals and services within our community,” Blair said.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trooper Courtney Casey
UPDATE: WVSP Trooper to make full recovery
Police responded to the Mcdonald's at 1800 E Broad St for the report of a shooting
Police find blood, broken glass after shooting in McDonald’s
A transformer went out, which led to a full-campus power outage.
Augusta Health managed power outage Monday afternoon
Flood Warning Issued for the James River
James River at flood stage, people urged to stay out of the water
Coroner Bill Leach said several people at Costco saw what happened and tried to use live-saving...
4-year-old chokes to death while at Costco, coroner says

Latest News

Blue Ridge CASA on serious search for more special advocates
Vernon police are investigating a death as suspicious.
22-year-old woman found murdered in her Vernon apartment
Waynesboro Public Schools short on bus drivers
One way that cities like Harrisonburg try to combat heat islands is by increasing greenspace...
Harrisonburg uses vegetation to combat urban heat islands
Augusta County Government Center in Verona
Augusta County Planning Commission to review options on Carolyn Bragg serving on Board on Supervisors