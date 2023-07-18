Mental Health America of Augusta receives grant for I.C. Hope program

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Mental Health America of Augusta received a $2,500 grant to increase staffing and community partner involvement for its “I.C. Hope” program.

The program helps identify mental health issues and youth and offer preventative care to avoid mental health crises. Bruce Blair, executive director of Mental Health America of Augusta, said prevention based care and services are cheaper for both clients and the organization.

“We firmly believe that prevention based services are needed in our community. We’re seeing the impacts of mental health on our youth and we want to reach them at a young age which is why we are starting the programs earlier and earlier every year,” Blair said.

Blair said focus areas of the program include:

Eliminating the “stigma” around mental health and mental health support.

Help youth develop coping skills for both mental health problems and wellness issues.

And identifying signs of mental health issues like substance abuse and “risky” decisions, before the problem gets out of hand.

Blair said preventative mental health care is essential to eliminate the need for immediate support in a mental health crisis. He said if someone is experiencing a crisis or wants to take steps to stay away from a crisis, the 988 suicide prevention hotline is a great resource.

Blair said even though the program is youth centered, they can provide resources to parents to help support their child to avoid a mental health crisis.

“A lot of what we do with the parents of youth struggling with mental health and do want to seek additional resources outside of our I.C. hope program is walking alongside the parents and help them get connected to professionals and services within our community,” Blair said.

