New Market Town Council discusses easements for Battlefield Foundation

NEW MARKET, Va. (WHSV) - The Shenandoah Valley Battlefield Foundation is looking for an easement on two properties in the Town of New Market.

One location is on Main Street and the other is within the museum property.

This item was tabled last month as the town council asked for more information, but many questions still remain. This would allow them to use the two properties within the town without possessing them.

It prohibits any changes to buildings on the property.

New Market Town Council said they are hesitant about what the easements would do for the town.

“The way I understood it they can still sell that property they may not be the owner ... there would be things the new owner would have to do,” Todd Walters, New Market Town Manager said.

They still had many questions at Monday night’s meeting, and said they don’t want to have land restricted in the town and restrict what can be done with it.

”If this trend is going to continue with the purchase of these properties and putting them under conservation then we need to know the intent of the properties that they have now at least the present intent,” Janice Hannah, New Market town council member said.

Council stated the Battlefield Foundation would be able to make money from the properties if they received the easements.

“They told us that they’re gonna get money for this so whoever’s paying for it is gonna expect something in return and preservation of this property in some fashion is what Todd is saying Kevin (Battlefield Foundation) is telling him,” Peter Hughes< New Market Town Council member said.

This item was tabled once again Monday night.

Some of the town council was split on allowing one property versus another to have the easements.

