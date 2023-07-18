Cream of the Crop
Police find blood, broken glass after shooting in McDonald’s

Police responded to the Mcdonald's at 1800 E Broad St for the report of a shooting
Police responded to the Mcdonald's at 1800 E Broad St for the report of a shooting(Source: WBTV)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 6:22 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police are looking to unravel a mysterious shooting after finding blood and broken glass at a McDonald’s restaurant in Richmond.

Richmond police were called to the McDonald’s on 1800 E Broad St just after 10 p.m. Monday, July 17, for the reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found blood and broken glass from what appeared to be gunfire.

At this time, officers have not found any victims or suspects that may have been involved in the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

