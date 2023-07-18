A special ten year anniversary for ‘Lightning Lucas’

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Lucas Schrock-Hurst celebrates the ten year anniversary of the lightning strike he endured.

On July 21, 2013, Schrock-Hurst’s life changed permanently. He was climbing a tree with his girlfriend and friends when he was struck by lightning and needed immediate medical assistance.

“It got really windy, we were like ‘we should get down’ and it just hit us before we had a chance to get down,” Schrock-Hurst said. “As far as I can remember, there wasn’t a cloud in the sky, we decided to climb this tree. It really felt like to me, that I was hit by a noise.”

Harrisonburg Rescue Squad responded immediately and within two days, Schrock-Hurst was allowed to leave the hospital, escaping any major, permanent damage. He said though the event was traumatic, it hasn’t changed him much as a person.

“I don’t feel like my life has changed that much since then. It’s kind of interesting, it feels like time is a blur and I can’t believe it’s been ten years,” Schrock-Hurst said. “I feel like I don’t take life for granted as much anymore.”

Now, Schrock-Hurst creates music on a commission basis. He listens to his clients’ requests and writes songs for special occasions including weddings, anniversaries and “big” birthdays. He said he likes to tell his story through the music he creates.

“I don’t know where I would be without my music,” Schrock-Hurst said. “It’s really super important in my life and the way I express myself and the way I can gather my experiences and offer them to other people in the audience.”

He said he wants his music to empower others.

“I try to help people feel things they haven’t been able to feel in a while, I write songs about life and love and death and lack there of,” Schrock-Hurst said.

He said he tries to write a new song every week, with songs ranging from serious, sad songs to happy and silly songs. He started a YouTube channel where he posts his music.

Schrock-Hurst said he has struggled with Bipolar disorder and does what he can to help fund research.

He will be hosting a show and potluck on July 21 to celebrate the anniversary. He said some of the proceeds will be going to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) to help fund research for mental health resources.

Schrock-Hurst said he would tell people struggling with mental illnesses to “never lose hope.” He said he hopes to see a potential cure or better treatment for some mental illnesses in his lifetime.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.