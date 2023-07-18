Style Encore in Harrisonburg stays busy as consignment store trends continue to rise across the U.S.

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - As prices continue to rise across the country, many Americans have turned to second-hand shops.

They are not only buying at a cheaper price but also making some extra cash by selling their previously worn items.

The annual report from ThredUp said the secondhand and resale market is expected to reach $53 billion by 20-23.

“It is busier especially now that it is into the summertime, a lot of people have had time to clean out their closets, look for those items they don’t really wear anymore,” Debbie Wiseman, owner and manager of Style Encore in Harrisonburg said.

Wiseman said it not only helps out the wallet, but reselling and upcycling are also good for the environment.

“They say like 98% of clothes are reusable or even if they have a little hole or something in them you can upcycle them in another way but ours are gently used so everything is pretty much brand new here that we sell,” Wiseman said.

Selling at consignment shops allows customers to get cash on the spot.

”People love the idea of not having to waste their time or selling it on an online market thing or a yard sale where they can just walk in the door and go out an hour or so later and have cash and maybe find a few new things so it benefits people selling and buying,” Wiseman said.

Wiseman said Style Encore in Harrisonburg stays busy throughout the week and not just on weekends.

On top of buying and selling, Style Encore also offers a trade program to keep some of that cash in customers’ wallets.

“They can sell us items and turn around and do a trade, so they don’t have to spit out their cash to buy new things,” Wiseman said.

