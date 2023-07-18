Cream of the Crop
Summer baseball scoreboard: July 17, 2023

Staunton's Noah Canterbury in the on-deck circle against the Harrisonburg Turks on July 15, 2023
Staunton's Noah Canterbury in the on-deck circle against the Harrisonburg Turks on July 15, 2023(WHSV)
By Jarvis Haren
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 11:06 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
(WHSV) - Both the Valley Baseball League and Rockingham County Baseball League had games on the Monday slate.

You can results from Monday below.

Valley Baseball League

  • Game 1: Charlottesville 19, Staunton 2
  • Game 2: Charlottesville 11, Staunton 1
  • Strasburg 7, Woodstock 5
  • Winchester 7, Harrisonburg 5

Rockingham County Baseball League

  • Grottoes 17, Montezuma 11
  • Clover Hill, Stuarts Draft 9 (10 innings)
  • Broadway 13, Elkton 0 (7 innings)

