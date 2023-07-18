Summer baseball scoreboard: July 17, 2023
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 11:06 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
(WHSV) - Both the Valley Baseball League and Rockingham County Baseball League had games on the Monday slate.
You can results from Monday below.
Valley Baseball League
- Game 1: Charlottesville 19, Staunton 2
- Game 2: Charlottesville 11, Staunton 1
- Strasburg 7, Woodstock 5
- Winchester 7, Harrisonburg 5
Rockingham County Baseball League
- Grottoes 17, Montezuma 11
- Clover Hill, Stuarts Draft 9 (10 innings)
- Broadway 13, Elkton 0 (7 innings)
