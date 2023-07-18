Cream of the Crop
Two-year-old found wandering alone, Knoxville police said

The toddler was found walking alone in the 5200 block of Asheville Highway with an unleashed golden doodle.
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 2:50 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officials asked for the public’s help in identifying a child’s guardians after a 2-year-old was found alone.

The toddler was found walking alone in the 5200 block of Asheville Highway with an unleashed golden doodle. The child is safe and unharmed.

A caretaker was located within minutes.

